Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Receives $54.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 23.05%.The business had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In other news, Director Nelson F. Sanchez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $152,337. The trade was a 39.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

