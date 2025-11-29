MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,848.82.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,082.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,184.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,350.98. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.83 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

