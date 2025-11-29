Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $330,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $25.83 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KD. Guggenheim upgraded Kyndryl to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kyndryl from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

