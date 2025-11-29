Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $290,000 Stake in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,916,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,116,000 after buying an additional 61,873 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,753,000 after acquiring an additional 208,114 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,736,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,672,000 after acquiring an additional 394,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,566,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 84.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,039,000 after acquiring an additional 935,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.17 per share, with a total value of $84,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,040. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $41.14 on Friday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. National Bankshares set a $44.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.