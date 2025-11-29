McKesson Corporation (MCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
McKesson has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McKesson to earn $36.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.
McKesson Stock Performance
MCK opened at $879.00 on Friday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $558.13 and a 1 year high of $895.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $807.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $740.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $887.69.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/24 – 11/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.