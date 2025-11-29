Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Shares Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 110,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the average session volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.
Maverix Metals Stock Up 4.7%
The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.76.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
