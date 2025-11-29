Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH Stock Holdings Raised by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 907.7% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 126.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $176.59 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 20.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

