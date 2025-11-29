MANEKI Price Tops $0.0006 (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, MANEKI has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. MANEKI has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MANEKI Token Profile

MANEKI Token Profile

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,858,766,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,858,766,369. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00057288 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $2,391,917.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

