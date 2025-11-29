MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) CEO Vlad Vitoc Acquires 10,500 Shares of Stock

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) CEO Vlad Vitoc bought 10,500 shares of MAIA Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $10,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 831,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,478.37. This trade represents a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAIA opened at $1.18 on Friday. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.01.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology

About MAIA Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIA. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in MAIA Biotechnology by 740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 573,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

