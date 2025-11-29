M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.83 and traded as low as GBX 186.34. M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 193, with a volume of 3,134 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £24.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 192.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.71.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 4.77 earnings per share for the quarter. M Winkworth had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M Winkworth PLC will post 1390.0000309 EPS for the current year.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

