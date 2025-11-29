LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89,063 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 78,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. This represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $83.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -146.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

