Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) & Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Financial Contrast

Colruyt and Luvu Brands are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colruyt and Luvu Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colruyt $11.77 billion 0.40 $362.36 million N/A N/A Luvu Brands $24.69 million 0.12 -$450,000.00 ($0.01) -3.75

Risk and Volatility

Colruyt has higher revenue and earnings than Luvu Brands.

Colruyt has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luvu Brands has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Colruyt shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of Luvu Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Colruyt and Luvu Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colruyt 1 1 0 0 1.50 Luvu Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Colruyt and Luvu Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colruyt N/A N/A N/A Luvu Brands -1.49% -14.33% -4.08%

Summary

Colruyt beats Luvu Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colruyt

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations. It also provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, maintains, and finances wind energy projects. The company offers its products and services under the Bike Republic, Bio-Planet, Boni Selection, Collect&Go, Colruyt Group Academy, Colruyt Lowest Prices, Colruyt Prix Qualité, Cru, DATS 24, Dreambaby, Dreamland, Everyday, Graindor, Kangourou, Okay, Spar Colruyt Group, Xtra, Jims, Newpharma, The Fashion Society, Codifrance, Colex, Solucious, Spar For You, and Symeta Hybrid brands. It provides its products and services to wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants, as well as schools, care homes, the hospitality sector, etc. The company was formerly known as Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV and changed its name to Colruyt Group N.V. in October 2023. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer lifestyle products worldwide. The company offers sensuality and intimacy products under the Liberator brand; and bed therapy products, which assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase and resale of products to e-merchants, retailers, and e-commerce sites, as well as provision of contract manufacturing and fulfillment services. It markets its products through various websites comprising liberator.com, jaxxliving.com, and avanacomfort.com, as well as through distributors, retailers, and e-tailers across various channels of adult, mass market, drug, and specialty accounts. The company was formerly known as Liberator, Inc. and changed its name to Luvu Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Luvu Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

