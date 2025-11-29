Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.70% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $74,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,936,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,113,000 after buying an additional 215,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. TD Cowen raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 43,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $7,422,764.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,216,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,081,102.38. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 17,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total transaction of $2,778,593.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,871.67. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,817,447 shares of company stock valued at $254,851,554 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.2%

MTSI stock opened at $175.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -173.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.