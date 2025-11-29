Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 292,932 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,386,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,932 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.9% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.51% of Deere & Company worth $704,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $465.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $403.01 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.10 and a 200-day moving average of $490.59.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $542.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.45.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total transaction of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

