Litchfield Minerals (ASX:LMS) Insider Peter Eaglen Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Litchfield Minerals Limited (ASX:LMS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Eaglen purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00.

Litchfield Minerals Stock Performance

Litchfield Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Litchfield Minerals Limited exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for copper, lead, zinc, silver, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, base metals, manganese, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% in the Mount Doreen project located north-west of Alice Springs; the Lucy Creek property situated north of Tennant Creek, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 square kilometers in the Northern Territory; and the Yambah project comprising approximately 650 square kilometers located north of Alice Springs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Litchfield Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litchfield Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.