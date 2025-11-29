Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LQDT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidity Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of LQDT opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $891.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.13. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS.

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 5,403 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $148,312.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 164,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,226.90. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,179,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 454,988 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 287,301 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 257,948 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

