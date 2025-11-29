Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

LNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LNC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.17 per share, with a total value of $84,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,040. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $41.14 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.