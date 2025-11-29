Lincoln National Corporation $LNC Stake Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $17,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $41.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.17 per share, with a total value of $84,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,040. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

