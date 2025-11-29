Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives $144.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Limbach from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Limbach from $146.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th.

Get Limbach alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Limbach

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. The firm has a market cap of $822.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.36. Limbach has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Limbach had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Limbach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Limbach

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Limbach by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.