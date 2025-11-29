Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,433 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,310.98. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 115,146 shares of company stock worth $14,012,141 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

