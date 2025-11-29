Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.5% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 246,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 122,882 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of GDX stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

