Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Prudential Financial stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.18%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,779,917.96. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

