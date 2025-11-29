Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 934.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,599,000.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVO opened at $45.63 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.