Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $18,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 49,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $83.31 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.29.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.68 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

