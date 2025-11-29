Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 3,705 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI opened at $86.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $384.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.69 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,019,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,796,838.20. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,900. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

