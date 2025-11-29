Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,267 Shares of Crane $CR

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Crane were worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Crane by 63.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Crane by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 35.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $235.00 price objective on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $203.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average of $184.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

