Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 45.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Teleflex by 406.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $195.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.09.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $892.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

