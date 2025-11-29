Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Legal & General Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and traded as high as $16.45. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 34,077 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGGNY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Legal & General Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
