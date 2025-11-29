Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $866,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.36. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.