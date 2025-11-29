Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 10,414 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.30.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

