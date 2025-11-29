Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17,895 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5,506.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 70.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $64.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $366,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 276,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,923,630.04. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

