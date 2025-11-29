Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,008 Shares of Wingstop Inc. $WING

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 33,600.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 4,200.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 623.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $363.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Wingstop from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.96.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $69,931.93. Following the sale, the director owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,421.51. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Trading Up 2.2%

WING opened at $264.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.73. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.00 and a 12 month high of $388.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.73.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.The firm had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

