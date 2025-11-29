Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells $258,370.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Scott Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $258,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $799,692.06. This trade represents a 24.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $112.57.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,179 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,268,000 after buying an additional 1,162,577 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,382,000 after buying an additional 818,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,490,000 after acquiring an additional 301,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,402,000 after acquiring an additional 698,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.