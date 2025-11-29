Korea Investment CORP Sells 26,802 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,802 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $29,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $614.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $778.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

