Korea Investment CORP Sells 187,056 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,056 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $32,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5,787.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,880. This represents a 20.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $591,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,402.17. The trade was a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,036,892 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE SYF opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $77.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

