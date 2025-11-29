Korea Investment CORP Sells 14,588 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Targa Resources worth $33,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 64.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,747 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $196,351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,764,673,000 after acquiring an additional 962,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,033,000 after acquiring an additional 834,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,463,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,812,000 after acquiring an additional 622,096 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $175.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $144.14 and a one year high of $218.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $3,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,557.19. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

