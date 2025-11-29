Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $29,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

