Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,838 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $25,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,419,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,620 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 87.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,787,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after purchasing an additional 834,393 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,338,000 after purchasing an additional 651,650 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 12,105.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 434,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,317,000 after purchasing an additional 431,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $85.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 13.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $12,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,217,425.40. This trade represents a 27.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

