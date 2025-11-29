Korea Investment CORP Has $28.78 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 164.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,472 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $28,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.3% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 6,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $42.61 on Friday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.93%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TECK

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.