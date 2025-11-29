Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,278 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $34,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.0% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 5,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.5% in the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 62.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $225.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $250.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.46.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,300.19. The trade was a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. This represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

