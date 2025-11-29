Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,294 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $34,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 97.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 338.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.94. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

