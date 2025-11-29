Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,517 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $38,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $212,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 81,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $4,847,943.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,613.85. This represents a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.38, for a total transaction of $398,847.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,890.52. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 645,609 shares of company stock valued at $135,476,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $200.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.90 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.88. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

