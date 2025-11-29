Korea Investment CORP Buys 31,680 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $36,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,925,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,973 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. This represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $194.35 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $255.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

