Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Gartner worth $26,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 692.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,751,000 after acquiring an additional 932,077 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Gartner by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,161,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $469,507,000 after purchasing an additional 485,188 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $128,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gartner by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 211,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Gartner by 1,381.7% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 212,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,557 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

IT stock opened at $232.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.74. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.54 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

