Korea Investment CORP Acquires 7,972 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $30,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 25.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $198.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $437.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $329.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,822.28. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.