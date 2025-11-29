Korea Investment CORP Acquires 53,826 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $28,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $181.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.82 and a 200-day moving average of $193.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $239.18.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.73.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

