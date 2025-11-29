Korea Investment CORP Acquires 5,096 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $36,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,781,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $451.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of -182.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $205.87 and a one year high of $495.55.

Several research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.17.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 12,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $5,484,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,155.52. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $1,727,283.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,206.60. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

