Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Komatsu Stock Down 1.0%

OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Komatsu will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.