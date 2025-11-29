Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 48,300.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $384.90 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.14 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $497.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 26.30%.The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.78.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

