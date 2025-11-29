Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA Position Lessened by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth about $289,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,632 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,550,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $42.49 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.64 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 19,900 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $814,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,660.84. The trade was a 39.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $514,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,714 shares in the company, valued at $936,725.36. This represents a 35.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 622,513 shares of company stock worth $23,607,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

